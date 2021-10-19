    • October 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bengals Near Middle of the Pack in Latest NFL Power Rankings

    Cincinnati is 4-2 and ranked near the middle of the league.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-2 for the first time since 2018, which is good enough for 15th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. 

    "They haven’t taken out any world-beaters, but good teams beat bad teams, and the first six weeks of the season have proven that the Bengals are—at the very least—not one of the bad teams anymore," Gary Gramling wrote. "Joe Burrow is back on track to become a franchise quarterback, but more impressive is the continued emergence of Lou Anarumo’s defense, which continues to be more than the sum of its parts."

    The Bengals fell in the "They Could Make Noise in January" category of the rankings. 

    The Ravens (4th) and Browns (9th) are ahead of the Bengals. The Steelers are a few spots behind (17th).

    Check out the complete rankings here

    -----

    Joe Burrow, bengals offensive line
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after making a catch during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase

    2 hours ago
    Chidobe Awuzie
    Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions

    5 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
    Watch: Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow's Special Connection With Ja'Marr Chase

    6 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass for a first quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcast: Lessons Learned From Week 6, Key Position Battles and Important Stats

    7 hours ago
    Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) and linebacker Jake Martin (54) celebrate a turnover in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Pass Rusher Whitney Mercilus

    18 hours ago
    Zac Taylor, Dan Pitcher, Lou Anarumo
    Zac Taylor Happy, But Not Satisfied After 4-2 Start: 'The Fun Happens in January in February'

    21 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball against Detroit Lions inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    An Inside Look at Joe Mixon's 40-Yard Touchdown and Ja'Marr Chase's Huge Block

    23 hours ago