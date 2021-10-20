    • October 20, 2021
    Bengals Offensive Lineman Hakeem Adeniji Cleared to Practice

    This is great news.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji was cleared to practice on Wednesday. 

    The second-year pro out of Kansas has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List since Aug. 31 with a torn pectoral muscle. He may practice with the team without counting against the Bengals' 53-man roster for the next 21 days. 

    The team can promote him to the roster at any point in that 21-day window if they feel like he's ready to play in games.

