Bengals Re-Signing Wide Receiver Mike Thomas
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing wide receiver Mike Thomas to a one-year contract league sources confirmed on Thursday.
The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with five receptions for 52 yards. He also has a big role on Darrin Simmons' special teams unit.
Thomas is entering his third season with the Bengals. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news.
