Bengals Re-Signing Wide Receiver Mike Thomas

The veteran is returning to Cincinnati for a third season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing wide receiver Mike Thomas to a one-year contract league sources confirmed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with five receptions for 52 yards. He also has a big role on Darrin Simmons' special teams unit.

Thomas is entering his third season with the Bengals. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

