Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins Watch Continues

Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to multiple starters ahead of Sunday's game.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries at key positions ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Riley Reiff (ankle) missed practice for a second-straight day.

“We’ll hold him out today, probably tomorrow and get him back on Friday," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday afternoon. "Right now I’d say I’d expect him to play, but things could change. I expect him to play just because of who he is and what he tries to push through, but we’ll be smart about it and monitor him through the week.”

Starting center Trey Hopkins was also out with an ankle injury. He's missed practice this season and still played in games.

That should be the case again this week, but Friday's game status report will give us a better idea of Hopkins' status.

Running back Chris Evans (ankle), Khalid Kareem (illness), Auden Tate (calf) and Mike Thomas (illness) were also out.

Darius Phillips returned to practice after missing Wednesday's sess

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

