Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins Watch Continues

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Riley Reiff, Trey Hopkins and Chris Evans

    Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to multiple starters ahead of Sunday's game.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with multiple injuries at key positions ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. 

    Riley Reiff (ankle) missed practice for a second-straight day. 

    “We’ll hold him out today, probably tomorrow and get him back on Friday," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday afternoon. "Right now I’d say I’d expect him to play, but things could change. I expect him to play just because of who he is and what he tries to push through, but we’ll be smart about it and monitor him through the week.”

    Starting center Trey Hopkins was also out with an ankle injury. He's missed practice this season and still played in games. 

    That should be the case again this week, but Friday's game status report will give us a better idea of Hopkins' status. 

    Running back Chris Evans (ankle), Khalid Kareem (illness), Auden Tate (calf) and Mike Thomas (illness) were also out. 

    Darius Phillips returned to practice after missing Wednesday's sess

    Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (46)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Look: Joe Burrow, 10 Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats on Sunday

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Read More

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Burrow, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins
    News

    Injury Roundup: Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins Watch Continues

    just now
    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Look: Joe Burrow, Other Bengals to Wear Custom Cleats for Sunday's Game Against Chargers

    1 hour ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Antonio Brown Suspended for Three Games for Misrepresenting Vaccination Status

    1 hour ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Losing Ground in Offensive Rookie of the Year Race With Mac Jones

    2 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Elizabeth Blackburn Pens Letter to Bengals Fans

    6 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    7 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Podcast: Bengals' Confidence Growing Ahead of Big Matchup Against Chargers

    10 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Riley Reiff, Chris Evans and the Rest of the Bengals

    23 hours ago