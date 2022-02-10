Injury Roundup: The Latest on C.J. Uzomah and Jackson Carman Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

The veteran tight end is trending in the right direction.

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals are hoping tight end C.J. Uzomah can play on Sunday against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The veteran was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. It's the first time Uzomah has practiced since suffering a sprained MCL in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Rookie guard Jackson Carman was a full participant on Thursday. He's been dealing with a back injury.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below.

