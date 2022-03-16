Skip to main content

Clark Harris Re-Signs With Bengals For 2022 Season

The 37-year-old is staying in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Clark Harris is back. 

The Bengals' veteran long snapper will return for a 15th season. Harris made the announcement on Twitter. 

He's spent the past 13 seasons in Cincinnati. He'll be 38-years-old on July 10, but is still playing at a high level.

The Bengals announced the news on Wednesday afternoon. Harris signed a one-year contract. 

For more on free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) greets Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Another Option at Tight End Emerges for Bengals

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Trae Waynes
GM Report

Bengals' Likely to Make Roster Moves Once New League Year Begins

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Ravens' Deal With Morgan Moses Could Help Bengals' Search for Starting Right Tackle

By James Rapien13 hours ago
Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Baker Mayfield Writes Letter to Cleveland Following Browns Meeting With Deshaun Watson

By James Rapien14 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Won't Receive Compensatory Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By James Rapien19 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Here's How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

By James Rapien20 hours ago
B.J. Hill
News

Bengals Officially Sign B.J. Hill to Long-Term Contract

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Announces His Retirement

By James RapienMar 15, 2022