CINCINNATI — The Dallas Cowboys are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two teams will also swap sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cooper was a potential cut candidate this offseason, but the Browns decided to trade for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Cleveland has one of the most talented rosters in the AFC, but they underachieved in 2021. They'll bank on Cooper being able to help them get back on track.

Josina Anderson was the first to report the trade.

Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He's entering year three of a five-year, $100 million contract. The Browns will absorb the full contract.

The Bengals won the AFC North in 2021. This trade is the first of many moves that the Browns, Ravens and Steelers are going to make this offseason in hopes of surpassing Cincinnati in one of the best divisions in the NFL.

