Tee Higgins won't be reuniting with his former teammate.

CINCINNATI — There won't be another reunion in Cincinnati.

Some thought former Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross would end up with the Bengals, partially due to his ties to Tee Higgins. The 22-year-old is signing with the Chiefs instead according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Ross went undrafted due to medical concerns. He's missed the past two seasons due to spinal and foot injuries. He was a standout at Clemson in 2018 and 2019, compiling 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in 29 games.

The Bengals didn't take a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they did sign multiple undrafted free agents. Take a look at the list here.

