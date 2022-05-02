Former Clemson Star Justyn Ross Signing With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — There won't be another reunion in Cincinnati.
Some thought former Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross would end up with the Bengals, partially due to his ties to Tee Higgins. The 22-year-old is signing with the Chiefs instead according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.
Ross went undrafted due to medical concerns. He's missed the past two seasons due to spinal and foot injuries. He was a standout at Clemson in 2018 and 2019, compiling 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in 29 games.
The Bengals didn't take a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they did sign multiple undrafted free agents. Take a look at the list here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul
Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents
Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson
Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson
NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter
Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback
Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams
Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals
Read More
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast