Injury Roundup: Latest on Spain, Adeniji and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

Cincinnati is relatively healthy going into Saturday's matchup.

CINCINNATI — Bengals left guard Quinton Spain practiced again on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 17. He's on track to play on Saturday against the Raiders.

Hakeem Adeniji practiced in full after tweaking his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Browns and will likely get the nod at right guard.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was limited on Wednesday with a foot injury. He wasn't on the injury report on Tuesday, which means he likely suffered the injury in practice.

Higgins did participate in the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. We'll monitor the situation going forward.

Evan McPherson, Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard were full participants for a second-straight day.

Josh Tupou missed Wednesday's session, but Ricardo Allen and Stanley Morgan were both limited after being out on Tuesday.

Cam Sample practiced for a second-consecutive day. Jalen Davis practiced in a limited capacity and Vernon Hargreaves was a full participant.

Check out the complete injury report below.

