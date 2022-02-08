Jalen Ramsey: 'Of Course' I Want to Shadow Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — Rams star Jalen Ramsey is considered the best cornerback in the NFL. The All-Pro defensive back is hoping to guard Ja'Marr Chase 1-on-1 on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

“Of course, that’s what I’m asking for. That's what I want,” Ramsey said via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about. There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us and we are going to do what we’ve got to do from there. But you’re going to get to see that matchup, you’re going to have the opportunity to see it and I’m going to be ready for it.”

Chase had an historic rookie season for the Bengals, finishing with 81 receptions for a franchise record 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's a huge part of Cincinnati's offense and big reason why the Bengals are in the Super Bowl.

The Rams haven't had Ramsey travel with the best receiver on the opposing team, but that could change on Sunday.

"Jalen is one of one and I would put Jalen on anybody in the history of our game," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. "That's just how I feel about Jalen. That has nothing to do with Ja'Marr Chase. That has nothing to do with Tee Higgins. That has nothing to do with Tyler Boyd. They should feel the same way ... It just so happens we're going to dictate the terms that day because we're going to decide within these next couple of weeks of practice and let's get to the game and figure it out and let the best man win."

