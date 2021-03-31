Ja'Marr Chase Has Impressive Showing at LSU's Pro Day

The Bengals should look long and hard at the 21-year-old with the fifth overall pick

CINCINNATI — Plenty of college cornerbacks were stuck "chasing Chase" during Ja'Marr Chase's two seasons at LSU. It looks like that trend will continue in the NFL.

The 21-year-old had an impressive showing at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday morning.

Chase ran an unofficial 4.38 40-yard dash. He also posted a 41-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot (132 inch) broad jump.

Chase measured in at just over six-feet tall and 201 pounds. He answered any questions about his speed and height, while also showing his brute strength that he relies on in contested catch situations.

Chase did 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press earlier this week. The video was posted on Wednesday morning.

One scout said Chase's 40-yard dash time was "huge" for his draft stock because most teams don't consider him a burner according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Bengals should take a long look at Chase. As great of a prospect as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is, Chase could be the next game changing wide receiver in the NFL. It helps that Joe Burrow wants the team to draft his former LSU teammate as well.

