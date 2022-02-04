Star Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Has Taken Care of Bengals Receiver Room All Season Long

Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Has Bought Steak Dinners for Bengals Wide Receiver Room All Season Long

Cincinnati picked Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has broken plenty of records this year

The rookie finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. His success continued in the postseason. He has 20 receptions, 279 yards and one touchdown in three playoff games. It's the most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL playoff history. 

Chase isn't just a game changer on the field. The rookie has helped cultivate the Bengals' strong locker room culture. He's bought the entire wide receiver room dinner all season long. 

"We've bonded pretty well together because every time we travel, Ja'Marr gets us all food from the steakhouse," Taylor said. "Wherever we're at, whatever city we're in, he'll buy some steakhouse food for us all. Even after some home games we'll all go to a steakhouse like Jeff Ruby's together all on Ja'Marr Chase. He's taking care of us pretty well with his rookie dinners."

Chase signed a four-year, $30.8 million fully guaranteed contract with the Bengals after being taken fifth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but how many rookies would pay for dinner every week? 

It's an admirable move by Chase and it's one of the many reasons why this Bengals team has such great chemistry. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) dances with Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown
