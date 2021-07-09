Jessie Bates Much Lower Than Expected in Latest Safety Rankings

The 24-year-old was arguably the Bengals' best player in 2020.

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates had a breakout campaign in 2020, finishing with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Despite being Pro Football Focus' top graded safety, the 24-year-old was 10th in ESPN's safety rankings.

They surveyed more than 50 NFL executive, scouts, coaches and players to help decide the top-10 players at each position. Voters gave their best 10 to 15 safeties.

Bates was ranked as high as sixth on some lists and wasn't ranked on others.

"If he was on a different team, people would love this guy," an NFL executive told ESPN.

An AFC Coordinator also praised Bates: "He's a really good player, he just plays in Cincinnati so he doesn't get the recognition."

While that may be true, another high-end season from Bates should help him get the respect he deserves.

"Bates' 47.7% completion percentage as the nearest defender ranks third among safeties, and he basically got a pass deflection every third time he was targeted (15 breakups on 44 tries)," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Not all evaluators were high on Bates, but he got enough votes in the Nos. 6-8 range to outdistance the honorable mentions."

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Justin Simmons, Budda Baker and Jamal Adams.

The 24-year-old is a special player. Our own Mike Santagata did a great film breakdown of Bates. Check it out here.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

-----



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Makes Surprising Admission

Burrow vs Herbert: NFL Analysts Debate Who They'd Prefer at QB

Pooka Williams Made Quite an Impression on the Bengals' Coaches

Cincinnati Should Add a Veteran O-Lineman Before Training Camp

Bengals on the Hunt for a Game Changing Punt Returner

Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFLPA Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols

Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early

Jessie Bates Focused on Winning With Contract Talks Looming

Bengals OL Hakeem Adeniji to Miss Significant Time With Pec Injury

Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow and Others From Bengals Minicamp

Bengals Add Five Interns to Zac Taylor's Staff

Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day

Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time

Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise

Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook