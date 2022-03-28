CINCINNATI — The New York Jets are signing former first round pick Solomon Thomas to a one-year contract according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

That means the Bengals will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign another defensive tackle before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati brought back B.J. Hill in free agency, but Thomas was considered an affordable replacement for Larry Ogunjobi, who agreed to terms with the Bears before failing his physical.

Ogunjobi, 27, is still a free agent and there's a chance he comes back to the Bengals, but Cincinnati will likely have to find a suitable replacement in the draft.

Thomas was one of the more realistic targets for Cincinnati. The 26-year-old appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Raiders last season, finishing with 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Thomas was the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

