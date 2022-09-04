Look: Joe Burrow Attends Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame With Other Bengals Teammates

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow didn't start during his three seasons at Ohio State, but that didn't stop the Bengals star from attending the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Current Bengals and former Buckeyes Sam Hubbard and Vonn Bell were also at Ohio State's 21-10 win.

LeBron James, Terry McLaurin and plenty of other stars were also at the game.

Check out a few videos of Burrow below.

