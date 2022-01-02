Joe Burrow Breaks Two Bengals' Single-Season Records
CINCINNATI — When the Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they were hoping he would break records. It hasn't taken him long to make that hope a reality.
Burrow threw four touchdown passes against the Chiefs on Sunday to move ahead of Andy Dalton for the most touchdown passes in a single season in Bengals' history. Burrow has thrown for 34 scores in 16 games. Dalton had 33 passing touchdowns in 2013.
Dalton threw for a franchise record 4,293 yards that season. Burrow also broke that record on Sunday.
The star quarterback entered Week 17 with 4,165 passing yards. He passed Dalton's mark in the second quarter of Sunday's game.
