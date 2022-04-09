Skip to main content

Look: Joe Burrow Reacts to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death

The two quarterbacks were teammates at Ohio State.

CINCINNATI — Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was training with other members of the Steelers organization.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was teammates with Haskins at Ohio State. He reacted to the tragic news on social media. 

The Washington Commanders picked Haskins in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was going to turn 25 on May 3. 

Haskins beat out Burrow for the Buckeyes' starting job prior to the 2018 season. Burrow transferred to LSU and Haskins went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.

He was also on the field when Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left during during the 2020 campaign. Haskins was one of many Washington players that consoled Burrow when the Bengals' star was being carted off the field. 

Check out a few photos of Haskins and Burrow together below. 

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks, from left, Joe Burrow, Tate Martell and Dwayne Haskins warm up prior to the NCAA football game against the Army Black Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 16, 2017. [Adam Cairns / Dispatch]
Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) consoles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on a cart after injuring his left knee at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) prior to being carted off the field after injuring his left knee in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Request to Built Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback

Tre Flowers Returning to Bengals on One-Year Deal

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?

Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility

Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before he game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steelers Quarterback and Former Ohio State Star Dwayne Haskins Dies in Tragic Accident

By James Rapien44 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh st Cal Adomitis (ST01) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Bringing in Top Long Snapper for Pre-Draft Workout

By James Rapien2 hours ago
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Request to Build Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

By James Rapien21 hours ago
Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett runs the pass rush drill as part of the Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Have Talked With Ohio State Defensive Tackle Haskell Garrett

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Andrew Booth celebrate smile
GM Report

Film Breakdown: Clemson DB Andrew Booth is a Menace, But He Isn't Perfect

By Mike SantagataApr 8, 2022
Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma, Iowa State
GM Report

Bengals Have Meeting Scheduled With Oklahoma Edge Rusher Isaiah Thomas

By James RapienApr 8, 2022
Tre Flowers
News

Re-Signed: Bengals Bringing Back Another Key Piece of Their Secondary

By James RapienApr 7, 2022
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Insider on AFC North: 'This is the Bengals Division Right Now'

By James RapienApr 7, 2022