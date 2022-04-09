Look: Joe Burrow Reacts to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death
CINCINNATI — Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was training with other members of the Steelers organization.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was teammates with Haskins at Ohio State. He reacted to the tragic news on social media.
The Washington Commanders picked Haskins in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was going to turn 25 on May 3.
Haskins beat out Burrow for the Buckeyes' starting job prior to the 2018 season. Burrow transferred to LSU and Haskins went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.
He was also on the field when Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left during during the 2020 campaign. Haskins was one of many Washington players that consoled Burrow when the Bengals' star was being carted off the field.
Check out a few photos of Haskins and Burrow together below.
