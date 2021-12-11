Injury Update: Two Defensive Players Ruled Out for Sunday's Game

Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Injury Update: Markus Bailey and Tyler Shelvin Ruled Out for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 8-5 this week and keep pace in the playoff race.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the 49ers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

    Star quarterback Joe Burrow won't have any limitations, despite suffering a dislocated right pinkie finger against the Chargers in Week 13. 

    The Bengals will be without linebacker Logan Wilson, who suffered a significant shoulder injury last week.

    Markus Bailey (neck) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) have also been ruled out. 

    That means Joe Bachie will start at linebacker alongside Germaine Pratt. 

    Bailey and Shelvin were doubtful on Friday, so it isn't surprising to see both guys get ruled out. 

    Chidobe Awuzie, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins are still questionable for the matchup

    Check out the Bengals' updated injury report below. 

    Screen Shot 2021-12-11 at 11.18.12 AM

    Markus Bailey, Josh Tupou, Sam Hubbard
