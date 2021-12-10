Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie

    The Bengals received good news on Friday afternoon.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with a bunch of injuries, but most of their key guys should be able to suit up on Sunday against the 49ers. 

    Joe Burrow isn't expected to have any limitations despite suffering a dislocated right pinkie finger in Week 13. He was a full participant on Friday, as was center Trey Hopkins and right tackle Riley Reiff. 

    Chidobe Awuzie (foot) practiced for the first time this week and is on track to play against the 49ers. 

    Joe Mixon (illness) was held back this week, but tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu. The Bengals expect the star running back to play on Sunday. 

    For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

    Veteran cornerback Trae Waynes could also be active this week. He's been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since Oct. 12, but he participated in three-straight practices. The Bengals will have to activate him on Saturday if he's going to suit up against the 49ers. 

    Chris Evans (ankle) and Logan Wilson (shoulder) have been ruled out.

    Check out the Bengals' official game status report below. 

    image003 (49)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier

    Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles

    Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

    Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

    Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

    Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

    Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

    Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

    Read More

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

    Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

    NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie

    20 seconds ago
    Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa
    News

    Burrow and Bosa Face Off Sunday, But They've Already Been Going Head-to-Head This Week

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Huddle, Joe Mixon
    News

    Bengals Get Good News on the Injury Front Ahead of Sunday's Game Against 49ers

    2 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ryan Clark Goes Off on Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool for Late Game Blunder

    4 hours ago
    Sep 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) leaves the players tunnel following the end of the national anthem before the start of the game game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Former NFL Pro Bowler Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Has Died

    5 hours ago
    Joe Burrow Training Camp
    News

    Injury Roundup: Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow, But Plenty of Questions Remain

    21 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (40) and forces a fumble during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Pass on Veteran Linebacker Following Logan Wilson Injury

    22 hours ago
    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Chidobe Awuzie and Others From Bengals' Practice

    Dec 9, 2021