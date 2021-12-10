Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Chidobe Awuzie

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with a bunch of injuries, but most of their key guys should be able to suit up on Sunday against the 49ers.

Joe Burrow isn't expected to have any limitations despite suffering a dislocated right pinkie finger in Week 13. He was a full participant on Friday, as was center Trey Hopkins and right tackle Riley Reiff.

Chidobe Awuzie (foot) practiced for the first time this week and is on track to play against the 49ers.

Joe Mixon (illness) was held back this week, but tested negative for COVID-19 and the flu. The Bengals expect the star running back to play on Sunday.

Veteran cornerback Trae Waynes could also be active this week. He's been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury since Oct. 12, but he participated in three-straight practices. The Bengals will have to activate him on Saturday if he's going to suit up against the 49ers.

Chris Evans (ankle) and Logan Wilson (shoulder) have been ruled out.

Check out the Bengals' official game status report below.

