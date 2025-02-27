Marshall Star Mike Green Not Working Out at 2025 NFL Combine Due to Hamstring Issue
CINCINNATI — Marshall star defensive end Mike Green isn't going to participate in any drills at the 2025 NFL Combine due to hamstring tightness according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Green is the 12th ranked player on Dane Brugler's big board. He could be an ideal fit with the Bengals. They desperately need to bolster their pass rush.
Cincinnati met with Green in Indianapolis at the combine earlier this week. He had 84 tackles (23 for loss) and 17 sacks for Marshall last season.
If he makes it to the Bengals in the first round, they very well could take him with the No. 17 overall pick. He's the 13th-ranked player on Lance Zierlein's board.
"High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level," Zierlein wrote in his report. "Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse. He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases. His explosiveness allows him to penetrate gaps, play around or through the protection edges and change direction quickly to finish in the backfield. He relentlessly presses forward, but can run out of gas due to his hot-running motor. Teams might wish he were heavier and longer but he’s willful, skilled and powerful with the ability to create enormous matchup concerns as an edge rusher on the next level."
The Bengals have met with a plethora of defensive linemen at the 2025 NFL Combine. For more on those meetings, go here.
To read Zierlein's entire scouting report, go here.
