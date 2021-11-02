Odell Beckham's Father Shares Video on Instagram Outlining the Times His Son Has Been Open This Season

Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Odell Beckham's Father Shares Video on Instagram Outlining the Times His Son Has Been Open

    The Browns don't plan on trading the star wide receiver
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium and it sounds like they'll face star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 

    Cleveland has no plans to trade the 28-year-old according to ESPN's Diana Russini. 

    It's worth noting that Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday morning that pointed out all the times his son has been open this season. 

    Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks. 

    Despite potential frustrations with quarterback Baker Mayfield, it looks like Beckham will stay in Cleveland past Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. 

    Watch the video that Beckham Sr. posted on Instagram below. For the latest trade deadline news, go here. 

    Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) pursues during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
