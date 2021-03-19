Watch: Riley Reiff on Signing With the Bengals, Joe Burrow, What Position He'll Play and More

Reiff is the latest addition to the Bengals' roster

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed offensive tackle Riley Reiff on Friday. He explained why he wanted to come to Cincinnati, the steak dinner that sealed the deal, plus his thoughts on Joe Burrow and so much more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page!

