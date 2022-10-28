Skip to main content

Analyzing Bengals' Options in Free Agency With Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Miss Extended Time

Will Cincinnati add a proven veteran at wide receiver?

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss at least 4-to-6 weeks with a hip fracture. The 22-year-old could end up on injured reserve on Friday or Saturday. 

If the team goes that route, then they'll likely add someone in free agency or trade that could help fill at least part of the void Chase leaves behind. 

Here are some free agent targets the Bengals could consider signing:

T. Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) pins a ball for a reception as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) defends in the second quarter during the Week 1 NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Cincinnati Bengals Vs Indianapolis Colts Sept 9

The veteran speedster would at least make defenses respect Cincinnati's ability to push the ball down the field. 

Hilton wouldn't be a full-time starter, but can he still run 4-5 Go-Routes per game to help open things up for the rest of the offense? 

It's a long-shot, but adding speed has to be a priority with Chase out. 

Odell Beckham Jr.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When will Beckham be ready to go following his ACL reconstruction? If he's close to returning, then he's clearly the best available option. 

Beckham flashed his potential with the Rams last season, finishing with 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He was also productive in the playoffs, posting 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores. 

The Bengals have to at least make a call and see where Beckham is at in his recovery. He isn't Chase, but he's clearly the best available receiver on the market and could be a difference maker down the stretch. 

Will Fuller

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Where in the world is Will Fuller? The former first round pick had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns for the Texans in 2020. He only appeared in three games for the Dolphins last season and hasn't gotten a look since becoming a free agent in March. 

If he's still in shape and wants to play football, the Bengals should kick the tires on him. They liked Fuller in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he was off the board by the time Cincinnati was on the clock. 

Dede Westbrook

Dede Westbrook

The Bengals were interested in Dede Westbrook last offseason. 

Injuries derailed Westbrook's 2020 campaign and he played sparingly for the Vikings last season, finishing with 10 receptions for 68 yards. He's primarily a possession receiver, which isn't a perfect fit, but the Bengals were interested in the past and he's still available, so it wouldn't be surprising if they kicked the tires on the former fourth-round pick.

Familiar Faces

Aug 1, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Auden Tate (19) tries to make a catch during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals could try to sign Auden Tate, who is currently on the Eagles' practice squad. They could also kick the tires on John Ross.  

Both guys spent four seasons in Cincinnati. Ross was in Zac Taylor's system for two seasons. Tate spent three years in this offense. 

Ross is a free agent and could sign with the Bengals' practice squad. Tate would have to sign to the active roster since he's already on a practice squad. 

This is an unlikely move, but coaches like familiarity and there aren't many free agent options available, so don't rule it out. 

