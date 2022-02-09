Looking to Bet on Super Bowl LVI? Here Are the Prop Bets You Can Make
LOS ANGELES — Super Bowl LVI is just a few days away and there are plenty of interesting prop bets that fans can wager on ahead of the big game.
The Rams are 4.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Bengals according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48.5.
Will Joe Burrow lead the Bengals past the Rams? There are plenty of interesting player specific over/unders and other prop bets. Check them out below.
Props courtesy of BetOnline.
Quarterback Props
Which quarterback will throw a TD pass first?
Matthew Stafford -140 (5/7)
Joe Burrow +110 (11/10)
1st Interception Thrown
Joe Burrow (Bengals) -130 (10/13)
Matthew Stafford (Rams) +100 (1/1)
Total Players to Attempt a Pass
Over 2½ Total Players +130 (13/10)
Under 2½ Total Players -160 (5/8)
Total Passing Yards – Both Teams
Over/Under 567½
Over/Under 277½
Total Touchdown Passes - Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over 1½ -180 (5/9)
Under 1½ +140 (7/5)
Joe Burrow Total Touchdown Passes
1 9/5
2 2/1
3 9/2
0 5/1
4 or more 23/4
Joe Burrow Length of First TD Pass
Over/Under 12½
Total Completions - Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over/Under 24½
Total Pass Attempts - Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over/Under 36½
Longest Completion– Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over/Under 38½
Interceptions – Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over .5 -120 (5/6)
Under .5 -120 (5/6)
Total Rushing Yards - Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over/Under 11½
Longest Rush– Joe Burrow (CINC)
Over/Under 8½
Will Joe Burrow score a TD?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -800 (1/8)
Total Passing Yards – Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over/Under 283½
Total Touchdown Passes - Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over 2½ +140 (7/5)
Under 2½ -180 (5/9)
Matthew Stafford Total Touchdown Passes
2 2/1
3 5/2
1 3/1
4 or more 5/1
0 17/2
Matthew Stafford Length of First TD Pass
Over/Under 12½
Total Completions - Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over/Under 24½
Total Pass Attempts - Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over/Under 36½
Longest Completion– Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over/Under 38½
Interceptions – Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over .5 -140 (5/7)
Under .5 +100 (1/1)
Total Rushing Yards – Matthew Stafford (LAR)
Over/Under 5½
Will Matthew Stafford score a TD?
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1000 (1/10)
Receiving Props
Will a QB have a reception?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -1400 (1/14)
How many players will have a reception?
Over/Under 13
Total Receiving Yards – J’Marr Chase (CINC)
Over/Under 80½
Total Receptions – J’Marr Chase (CINC)
Over/Under 6
Longest Reception – J’Marr Chase (CINC)
Over/Under 27½
Total Targets – J’Marr Chase (CINC)
Over/Under 8
Will J’Marr Chase. score a TD?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -140 (5/7)
Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (CINC)
Over/Under 71½
Total Receptions – Tee Higgins (CINC)
Over/Under 5½
Longest Reception – Tee Higgins (CINC)
Over/Under 24½
Total Targets – Tee Higgins (CINC)
Over/Under 8
Will Tee Higgins score a TD?
Yes +160 (8/5)
No -200 (1/2)
Over/Under 40½
Will Tyler Boyd score a TD?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Total Receptions – Tyler Boyd (CINC)
Over/Under 4
Total Receiving Yards – Joe Mixon (CINC)
Over/Under 26½
Total Receiving Yards – Samaje Perine (CINC)
Over/Under 10½
Total Receiving Yards – Cooper Kupp (LAR)
Over/Under 107½
Total Receptions – Cooper Kupp (LAR)
Over/Under 8½
Longest Reception – Cooper Kupp (LAR)
Over/Under 28½
Total Targets – Cooper Kupp (LAR)
Over/Under 12
Will Cooper Kupp score a TD?
Yes -180 (5/9)
No +150 (3/2)
Total Receiving Yards – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)
Over/Under 65½
Total Receptions – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)
Over/Under 5½
Longest Reception – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)
Over/Under 22½
Total Targets – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)
Over/Under 7½
Will Odell Beckham Jr. score a TD?
Yes +120 (6/5)
No -150 (2/3)
Total Receiving Yards – Van Jefferson (LAR)
Over/Under 33½
Total Receptions – Van Jefferson (LAR)
Over/Under 2½
Total Receiving Yards – Cam Akers (LAR)
Over/Under 16½
Total Receptions – Cam Akers (LAR)
Over/Under 2½
Rushing Props
Total Rushing Yards in the Game
Over/Under 199½
Total Rushing Yards – Joe Mixon (CINC)
Over/Under 62½
Longest Rush– Joe Mixon CINC)
Over/Under 13½
Will Joe Mixon score a TD?
Yes +100 (1/1)
No -130 (10/13)
Total Carries – Joe Mixon (CINC)
Over/Under 16½
Total Rushing Yards – Samaje Perine (CINC)
Over/Under 5½
Will Samaje Perine. score a TD?
Yes +450 (9/2)
No -700 (1/7)
Total Rushing Yards – Cam Akers (LAR)
Over/Under 65½
Longest Rush– Cam Akers (LAR)
Over/Under 13½
Total Carries – Cam Akers (LAR)
Over/Under 16½
Will Cam Akers score a TD?
Yes +105 (21/20)
No -135 (20/27)
Total Rushing Yards – Sony Michel (LAR)
Over/Under 17½
Total Rushing Yards – Sony Michel (LAR)
Over/Under 5½
Will Sony Michel score a TD?
Yes +260 (13/5)
No -330 (10/33)
Kicking Props
Total Points by Matt Gay (LAR)
Over/Under 8½
Total Points by Evan McPherson (CINC)
Over/Under 8
