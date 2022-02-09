Looking to Bet on Super Bowl LVI? Here Are the Prop Bets You Can Make

Cincinnati is an underdog for the third consecutive time this postseason.

LOS ANGELES — Super Bowl LVI is just a few days away and there are plenty of interesting prop bets that fans can wager on ahead of the big game.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Bengals according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Will Joe Burrow lead the Bengals past the Rams? There are plenty of interesting player specific over/unders and other prop bets. Check them out below.

Props courtesy of BetOnline.

Quarterback Props

Which quarterback will throw a TD pass first?

Matthew Stafford -140 (5/7)

Joe Burrow +110 (11/10)

1st Interception Thrown

Joe Burrow (Bengals) -130 (10/13)

Matthew Stafford (Rams) +100 (1/1)

Total Players to Attempt a Pass

Over 2½ Total Players +130 (13/10)

Under 2½ Total Players -160 (5/8)

Total Passing Yards – Both Teams

Over/Under 567½

Over/Under 277½

Total Touchdown Passes - Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over 1½ -180 (5/9)

Under 1½ +140 (7/5)

Joe Burrow Total Touchdown Passes

1 9/5

2 2/1

3 9/2

0 5/1

4 or more 23/4

Joe Burrow Length of First TD Pass

Over/Under 12½

Total Completions - Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over/Under 24½

Total Pass Attempts - Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over/Under 36½

Longest Completion– Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over/Under 38½

Interceptions – Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over .5 -120 (5/6)

Under .5 -120 (5/6)

Total Rushing Yards - Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over/Under 11½

Longest Rush– Joe Burrow (CINC)

Over/Under 8½

Will Joe Burrow score a TD?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -800 (1/8)

Total Passing Yards – Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over/Under 283½

Total Touchdown Passes - Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over 2½ +140 (7/5)

Under 2½ -180 (5/9)

Matthew Stafford Total Touchdown Passes

2 2/1

3 5/2

1 3/1

4 or more 5/1

0 17/2

Matthew Stafford Length of First TD Pass

Over/Under 12½

Total Completions - Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over/Under 24½

Total Pass Attempts - Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over/Under 36½

Longest Completion– Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over/Under 38½

Interceptions – Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over .5 -140 (5/7)

Under .5 +100 (1/1)

Total Rushing Yards – Matthew Stafford (LAR)

Over/Under 5½

Will Matthew Stafford score a TD?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Receiving Props

Will a QB have a reception?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1400 (1/14)

How many players will have a reception?

Over/Under 13

Total Receiving Yards – J’Marr Chase (CINC)

Over/Under 80½

Total Receptions – J’Marr Chase (CINC)

Over/Under 6

Longest Reception – J’Marr Chase (CINC)

Over/Under 27½

Total Targets – J’Marr Chase (CINC)

Over/Under 8

Will J’Marr Chase. score a TD?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -140 (5/7)

Total Receiving Yards – Tee Higgins (CINC)

Over/Under 71½

Total Receptions – Tee Higgins (CINC)

Over/Under 5½

Longest Reception – Tee Higgins (CINC)

Over/Under 24½

Total Targets – Tee Higgins (CINC)

Over/Under 8

Will Tee Higgins score a TD?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -200 (1/2)

Over/Under 40½

Will Tyler Boyd score a TD?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Total Receptions – Tyler Boyd (CINC)

Over/Under 4

Total Receiving Yards – Joe Mixon (CINC)

Over/Under 26½

Total Receiving Yards – Samaje Perine (CINC)

Over/Under 10½

Total Receiving Yards – Cooper Kupp (LAR)

Over/Under 107½

Total Receptions – Cooper Kupp (LAR)

Over/Under 8½

Longest Reception – Cooper Kupp (LAR)

Over/Under 28½

Total Targets – Cooper Kupp (LAR)

Over/Under 12

Will Cooper Kupp score a TD?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +150 (3/2)

Total Receiving Yards – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)

Over/Under 65½

Total Receptions – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)

Over/Under 5½

Longest Reception – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)

Over/Under 22½

Total Targets – Odell Beckham Jr. (LAR)

Over/Under 7½

Will Odell Beckham Jr. score a TD?

Yes +120 (6/5)

No -150 (2/3)

Total Receiving Yards – Van Jefferson (LAR)

Over/Under 33½

Total Receptions – Van Jefferson (LAR)

Over/Under 2½

Total Receiving Yards – Cam Akers (LAR)

Over/Under 16½

Total Receptions – Cam Akers (LAR)

Over/Under 2½

Rushing Props

Total Rushing Yards in the Game

Over/Under 199½

Total Rushing Yards – Joe Mixon (CINC)

Over/Under 62½

Longest Rush– Joe Mixon CINC)

Over/Under 13½

Will Joe Mixon score a TD?

Yes +100 (1/1)

No -130 (10/13)

Total Carries – Joe Mixon (CINC)

Over/Under 16½

Total Rushing Yards – Samaje Perine (CINC)

Over/Under 5½

Will Samaje Perine. score a TD?

Yes +450 (9/2)

No -700 (1/7)

Total Rushing Yards – Cam Akers (LAR)

Over/Under 65½

Longest Rush– Cam Akers (LAR)

Over/Under 13½

Total Carries – Cam Akers (LAR)

Over/Under 16½

Will Cam Akers score a TD?

Yes +105 (21/20)

No -135 (20/27)

Total Rushing Yards – Sony Michel (LAR)

Over/Under 17½

Total Rushing Yards – Sony Michel (LAR)

Over/Under 5½

Will Sony Michel score a TD?

Yes +260 (13/5)

No -330 (10/33)

Kicking Props

Total Points by Matt Gay (LAR)

Over/Under 8½

Total Points by Evan McPherson (CINC)

Over/Under 8

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Frank Pollack Weighs in on Bengals' Offensive Line

How Bengals Can Attempt to Slow Down Aaron Donald in Super Bowl

Tyler Boyd Praises Jalen Ramsey Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Robert Griffin III Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Tony Dungy Praises Bengals' Locker Room Culture

Exclusive: Tim Krumrie Weighs in on the Bengals' Super Bowl Chances

Exclusive: Andrew Whitworth Reflects on Time With Bengals Ahead of Super Bowl

Joe Cool: Burrow Downplays Game Prep Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Watch: Multiple Bengals Mic'd Up for AFC Championship Win Over Chiefs

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Super Bowl LVI

Andrew Whitworth Looking Forward to Facing Bengals in Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Strived to be Like Tom Brady in One Key Area

Evan McPherson Files for 'Money Mac' Trademark

Tom Brady Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness Ahead of Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

How Lou Anarumo Shut Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Bengals Underdogs in Super Bowl Matchup Against Rams

Bengals to Play Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' AFC Title Win Over Chiefs

Listen: Hoard & Lapham's Radio Call of McPherson's Game Winner

Instant Reaction: Bengals Super Bowl Bound After OT Win Over Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Bengals' D-Line Transformation Critical to Success

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast