Buccaneers' Coaching Staff Changing Ahead of 2022 Season

The Bengals travel to Tampa to play the Bucs this season.

CINCINNATI — When Tom Brady decided to come back to the Buccaneers in 2022, it meant Tampa Bay would be in position to make another run at the Super Bowl.

If Brady is going to make another run, he'll have to do it with a different head coach.

Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching and moving to the Buccaneers' front office according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as head coach.

The Bengals play the Buccaneers in 2022 in what could ultimately be a Super Bowl preview.

Joe Burrow might get to go against Brady, but Zac Taylor will going against a first year head coach. Bowles posted a 24-40 record in four seasons with the Jets (2015-18).

Taylor got off to a slow start with the Bengals, but led Cincinnati to a 10-7 record last season. They won the AFC for the first time since 1988.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast