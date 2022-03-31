Buccaneers' Coaching Staff Changing Ahead of 2022 Season
CINCINNATI — When Tom Brady decided to come back to the Buccaneers in 2022, it meant Tampa Bay would be in position to make another run at the Super Bowl.
If Brady is going to make another run, he'll have to do it with a different head coach.
Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching and moving to the Buccaneers' front office according to Peter King of NBC Sports.
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as head coach.
The Bengals play the Buccaneers in 2022 in what could ultimately be a Super Bowl preview.
Joe Burrow might get to go against Brady, but Zac Taylor will going against a first year head coach. Bowles posted a 24-40 record in four seasons with the Jets (2015-18).
Taylor got off to a slow start with the Bengals, but led Cincinnati to a 10-7 record last season. They won the AFC for the first time since 1988.
