Podcast: Tee Higgins' Injury and an In-Depth Look at the Raiders

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' injuries, including Tee Higgins' issue, plus we're joined by Q of Locked on Raiders to preview Saturday's game against Las Vegas.

Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes the first down catch as San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) defends during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
