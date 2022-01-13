Podcast: Tee Higgins' Injury and an In-Depth Look at the Raiders
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' injuries, including Tee Higgins' issue, plus we're joined by Q of Locked on Raiders to preview Saturday's game against Las Vegas.
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
