Potential Bengals Draft Target Trey McBride Impresses at Colorado State's Pro Day
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market for a tight end after veteran C.J. Uzomah signed with the Jets in free agency.
Cincinnati signed Hayden Hurst, but they're also expected to address the position in the draft.
Trey McBride likely solidified himself as the top tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft at Colorado State's Pro Day on Wednsday.
He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at 6-3, 245 pounds. McBride finished with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and one touchdown last season.
Despite his production, he isn't ranked on Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 big board, which means there's a chance Cincinnati could take him at the end of the second round (63rd pick).
McBride's one of the tight ends the Bengals will consider adding to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is expected to visit the team in the coming weeks as part of their top-30 visits.
