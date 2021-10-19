Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals crushed the Lions in Detroit on Sunday to improve to 4-2 on the season. Their stellar performance has fans thinking about the playoffs, meanwhile guys like Chidobe Awuzie and Quinton Spain are being recognized for their outstanding play.
Awuzie and Spain both made Pro Football Focus' team of the week.
Awuzie continues to flourish on defense. He finished with five tackles and one pass defensed.
Not only did Spain make the cut, but he was also PFF's secret superstar of the week.
"Spain got off to a bit of a rocky start in 2021 but has strung together his three highest-graded games in pass protection as a member of the Bengals in the last three weeks," Anthony Treash wrote. "His performance on Sunday against the Detroit Lions was his best yet. Spain earned a 79.2 pass-block grade with only one pressure allowed across 41 pass-block snaps. To make that even better, Spain earned an 87.1 grade as a run-blocker to give him an 89.6 overall mark for the game. That was the second-highest-graded game by an offensive lineman in Week 6 and was his highest-graded game with Cincinnati by over nine grading points."
Check out PFF's team of the week for Week 6 here.
