Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions

Cincinnati is 4-2 for the first time since 2018.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals crushed the Lions in Detroit on Sunday to improve to 4-2 on the season. Their stellar performance has fans thinking about the playoffs, meanwhile guys like Chidobe Awuzie and Quinton Spain are being recognized for their outstanding play.

Awuzie and Spain both made Pro Football Focus' team of the week.

Awuzie continues to flourish on defense. He finished with five tackles and one pass defensed.

Not only did Spain make the cut, but he was also PFF's secret superstar of the week.

"Spain got off to a bit of a rocky start in 2021 but has strung together his three highest-graded games in pass protection as a member of the Bengals in the last three weeks," Anthony Treash wrote. "His performance on Sunday against the Detroit Lions was his best yet. Spain earned a 79.2 pass-block grade with only one pressure allowed across 41 pass-block snaps. To make that even better, Spain earned an 87.1 grade as a run-blocker to give him an 89.6 overall mark for the game. That was the second-highest-graded game by an offensive lineman in Week 6 and was his highest-graded game with Cincinnati by over nine grading points."

Check out PFF's team of the week for Week 6 here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook