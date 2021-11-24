Willie Anderson is One Step Closer to the Hall of Fame

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Willie Anderson Named a Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

    The Bengals legend is one step closer to the Hall
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Willie Anderson is one step closer to the Hall. 

    The Bengals legend was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Wednesday. 

    Anderson is one of 26 modern-era player semifinalists. He started 184 career games during his 13-year career and was considered the best right tackle of his generation. 

    Check out the complete list of semifinalists below.

    Courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Watch: Highlights From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Read More

    Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

    Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

    Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 22, 2006; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle (71) Willie Anderson celebrates a victory over the Carolina Panthers at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals beat the Panthers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © copyright Matthew Emmons
    News

    Willie Anderson is One Step Closer to the Hall of Fame

    10 seconds ago
    Ja'Marr Chase Steelers
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Mike Tomlin Says Teams Have Made Necessary Adjustments to Stop Ja'Marr Chase

    2 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Leads Way, Multiple Bengals Garnering Pro Bowl Consideration

    3 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Excellent 3rd Down Defense

    4 hours ago
    Evan McPherson
    News

    Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    5 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: No Flex For Bengals With Key Matchup Against Steelers Looming

    6 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals' Practice Squad Protections for Week 12 Revealed

    20 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline during a TV timeout in the second quarter of the NFL Week 6 game between the Detroit Lions and the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Bengals led 10-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Detroit Lions Week 6
    News

    Bengals Move Up, Labeled 'Darkhorse Contender' in Latest Power Rankings

    Nov 23, 2021