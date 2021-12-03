Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Zac Taylor Gives Update on Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chargers

    Both players missed practiced on Wednesday and Thursday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals were without two of their starting offensive linemen in practice this week with right tackle Riley Reiff and center Trey Hopkins both nursing ankle injuries

    The veterans were both dinged up in Cincinnati's Week 12 win over Pittsburgh. Despite missing practice, it sounds like both guys will play on Sunday against the Chargers. 

    "They're two veterans that it's OK to give them a couple days off to make sure they're feeling good on Sunday," head coach Zac Taylor told Lance McAlister on 700 WLW on Thursday night. "They know how to manage their bodies. They don't always need the physical reps. They can afford to take the time off so I'm positive on their outlook for Sunday."

    Sunday's game against the Chargers is crucial to the Bengals' chances of making the playoffs. Both teams are vying for a spot in the postseason. 

    Cincinnati enters the matchup with a 7-4 record. They're currently the fifth seed in the AFC. Meanwhile the Chargers are 6-5 and the seventh seed. 

    Listen to McAlister's entire conversation with Taylor below.

