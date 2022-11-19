Skip to main content

Browns Activate DE Chase Winovich From Injured Reserve, Make Other Roster Moves

Cleveland Browns have added some help on defense ahead of the matchup with the Buffalo Bills, while sending an offensive lineman to the injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns made a few roster moves just a day before they take on the Buffalo Bills. Defensive end Chase Winovich was activated from the injured reserve, while guard Michael Dunn was placed on the same list. Linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. and safety Mike Brown were lifted from the practice squad.

Winovich has appeared in two games for the Browns this season before being placed on the injured reserve on Sept. 20. On defense, Winovich will figure into the end rotation with Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas. Isaac Rochell remains on the practice squad for the Browns for more defensive end help.

Dunn has been listed with a back injury the last couple of weeks, last playing in the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football. As an offensive line as a whole, the Browns hope to improve on the poor play that took place against Miami.

