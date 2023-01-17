Browns Glenn Cook odd man out for Titans General Manager job

Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook will be with the team at least a bit longer after not landing the Tennessee Titans general manager job. Cook is being interviewed for general manager jobs for a second straight offseason.

According to a report, the Titans went with Ran Carthorn from the San Francisco 49ers organization to be the next general manager. This comes as important news for the Browns, who were in the running for compensation if Cook received the job.

Cook will continue to be a candidate for general manager jobs around the league. When that happens, the Browns will likely receive a compensatory third-round pick in the NFL Draft for having a minority promoted in the league.

For now, the Browns keep a nice part of their organization who works closely with general manager Andrew Berry.

