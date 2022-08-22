Kevin Stefanski Provides Update on Injured Rookie

There is some good news coming out of Berea on Monday. Cleveland Browns expect to have their rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas back on the field soon, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Thomas suffered a hand injury in practice last Monday that kept him out of the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. This unfortunately came after the late-round draft pick shined in his preseason debut. The Oklahoma product had a pair of sacks in the first exhibition game against Jacksonville.

Returning to practice this week, Thomas will wear a padded cast over his right hand, one he will be able to play with. The rookie is battling for a spot on the roster as a rotational piece on the defensive line.

