Game Preview: Cardinals at Titans

How to watch information, previews, injuries and predictions for the Arizona Cardinals season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals came within mere tie-breaker points from reaching the playoffs in 2020.

This offseason, the organization made investments in veteran talents to plug up holes and provide leadership. If progression was linear, this would be the year the Cardinals get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

But, in order to do so, they will need to overcome a difficult schedule, starting in Nashville.

Arizona starts the 2021 NFL season visiting the 2020 AFC South champion Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Essential info

Game date/time Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Arizona time (noon CT) TV CBS with Tom McCarthy and Aaron Taylor Radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish Radio KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting favorites Titans -3 Point total over/under u53.5

Kicking off the Season

Arizona's defense improved throughout 2020 under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. There is some turnover this season, partly with players returning from injury.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones, cornerback Robert Alford and safety Jalen Thompson are all back after missing most, if not all, of last year.

Arizona also added 32-year-old J.J. Watt to help improve the defensive line and drafted inside linebacker Zaven Collins and cornerback Marco Wilson.

Wilson will be thrust into a larger role after free-agent acquisition Malcolm Butler retired after training camp.

Arizona thrived at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and racking up sacks last year, something Jones and Watt especially could help to maintain.

Offensively, the Cardinals moved in the opposite direction last year, falling off in the second half after an auspicious start.

Third-year quarterback Kyler Murray was a Pro Bowler despite a shoulder injury limiting him some down the stretch. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was second team All-Pro and the offensive line did well in pass protection.

The rest of the offense needed work this offseason and got it, as Arizona added receivers A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore along with two-time Pro-Bowl center Rodney Hudson.

More on the Arizona offense here.

Inside Slant

"Start off with the run, of course," Cardinals safety Budda Baker said on what it takes to stop Tennessee. "(Running back) Derrick Henry is a great offensive threat. A guy who had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards last year, so that first."

Henry actually had over 2,000 yards on the ground alone.

He was a first-team All-Pro as the Titans were second in the league in rushing yards behind Baltimore. Baker also pointed out that Henry makes stopping Tennessee on third-and-short difficult.

The Tennessee run game sets up an effective play-action attack. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the league in passing yards on play-action in 2020.

Titans 2020 offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is now the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but the organization promoted Todd Downing from within, and there won't likely be a dramatic shift in scheme.

The Titans lost wide receiver Corey Davis in free agency, but replaced him with seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, who was acquired in a trade with Atlanta.

© David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jones played only nine games in 2020, but he was nearly as productive as usual when healthy. He now pairs with emerging top receiver A.J. Brown.

They will provide a major test for Arizona's new combination of cornerbacks.

"One of the best running backs in the game, just acquired one of the best receivers, the quarterback has been playing at a Pro-Bowl level in the last few years," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "It's going to be a huge challenge."

The Titans had a top-five offense—passing, rushing and total—in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), per Football Outsiders. Their defense, though, was bottom-five in DVOA overall, especially struggling to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and cover receivers.

The Tennessee secondary is even less deep this year with the departure of cornerbacks Butler and Adoree Jackson.

Hopkins, Green, Moore, receiver Christian Kirk and running back Chase Edmonds could give Murray plenty of options to attack downfield.

Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Dennis Gardeck OLB/ST Hand Out Darrell Daniels TE Toe (-) Antoine Wesley WR Illness (COVID-19) Out

Player Position Injury Game Status A.J. Brown WR Knee (-) Chris Jackson DB Hamstring Questionable David Long Jr. LB Hamstring Out Tommy Hudson TE Toe Questionable Josh Reynolds WR Foot Questionable Sam Ficken K Groin Questionable

Matchup History

Since 2005, the Cardinals and Titans have played only four times. Arizona won three of them including the most recent two.

In 2017, the Cardinals defense held strong to beat Tennessee 12-7 in the Valley. Bruce Arians was the Cardinals head coach, Blaine Gabbert started at quarterback and Baker was a rookie wearing No. 36.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones had a sack.

Predictions