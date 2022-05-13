Skip to main content

Cardinals 2022 Schedule Announced; Open Regular Season vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals have four prime-time games on the schedule for the 2022 season.

The Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season schedule is here.

Arizona will play eight games at State Farm Stadium, eight on the road and one at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. 

The Cardinals open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time.

Schedule notes

--Arizona has four prime-time games starting in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. That game will be the first one in which wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be eligible to play after being suspended for the first six games of the season.

--The Cardinals have a preseason prime-time game at home on Fox against the Baltimore Ravens. That game is in Week 2 on Sunday, Aug. 21. With dates to be announced, the Cardinals will visit Cincinnati in Week 1 (Aug. 11-14) and Tennessee in Week 3 (Aug. 25-28).

--Two of their first three games are at home. 

--Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will take on his former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the regular season for the first time in Week 1 when the Chiefs come to Glendale.

--In Week 2, the Cardinals head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, whom Arizona's all-time sacks leader edge rusher Chandler Jones signed with in free agency. 

--Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will play in Arizona for the first time since 2004, on Christmas Day. The Cardinals also played on Christmas last year against the Indianapolis Colts. 

--While Russell Wilson left the NFC West after a decade, the Cardinals did not escape him in 2022. Wilson's Denver Broncos host Arizona in Week 15. 

--Arizona's division games begin in Week 3 when the Los Angeles Rams come to State Farm Stadium in a rematch from the 2021 wild-card round.

--The team's bye is Dec. 4 in Week 13. 

--Arizona's season finale comes against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. 

Cardinals 2022 Schedule

Cardinals schedule 

WeekOpponentDate

1

vs. Chiefs

9/11/22

2

@ Raiders

9/18/22

3

vs. Rams

9/25/22

4

@ Panthers

10/2/22

5

vs. Eagles

10/9/22

6

@ Seahawks

10/16/22

7

vs. Saints

10/20/22

8

@ Vikings

10/30/22

9

vs. Seahawks

11/6/22

10

@ Rams

11/13/22

11

vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

11/21/22

12

vs. Chargers

11/27/22

13

BYE

14

vs. Patriots

12/12/22

15

@ Broncos

12/18/22

16

vs. Buccaneers

12/25/22

17

@ Falcons

1/1/23

18

@ 49ers

1/8/23

