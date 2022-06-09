The Arizona Cardinals' offseason program concludes next week as the team will take part in a mandatory three-day minicamp, which starts June 14 and ends June 16.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has seen the value of OTAs.

"That's been fantastic," Kingsbury said last week. "The work we've gotten has been better than what we've had the last few years, we've been able to really tweak some different things offensively, defensively, put in some more ideas, instead of just getting to training camp and seeing it for the first time."

It will be important to see who gets complimentary reviews when it comes to mandatory minicamp. Maybe for players like running back Eno Benjamin and rookie cornerback Christian Matthew, who aren't sure things to make the 53-man roster. But this camp likely won't clarify how the depth chart will look. Mandatory minicamp will be a table-setter for training camp, which begins in late July.

Without further ado, here are some minicamp story lines that will be important to keep an eye on.

Will Kyler Murray Show Up?

Murray didn't participate in open practice in the first week of voluntary OTAs, but took the field for stretching and drills last week. While the 24-year-old is seeking a contract extension, general manager Steve Keim has said that he expects to have a deal signed at some point this summer.

While Murray hasn't been present in the third week of OTAs this week, Kingsbury told the media that he trusts he will be on the field for the team's mandatory minicamp, saying “I do” when asked if he anticipates Murray being with with the team next week.

If Murray, or any player, were to miss mandatory minicamp without an excuse, $15,980 would be lost for one day's absence, $31,961 for two days absence and $47,936 for three days' absence for a total of $95,877.

Tough Cornerback Situation

The tragic loss of cornerback Jeff Gladney hit the Cardinals extremely hard. He died in a car accident at age 25 on May 30. Gladney was signed to a two-year deal in March and the team spoke as a group regarding the death of a teammate.

Kingsbury wanted everyone to know more about Gladney.

"Kliff did a phenomenal job of addressing his story, his journey, which I think was needed," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "Not everybody's story is actually talked about in any fashion."

Gladney was expected to play a vital role for the Cardinals in 2022. It will be up to Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson as the two top cornerbacks as currently constructed. Kingsbury said the team is in contact with free agent Robert Alford, who played 13 games last season with the Cardinals after missing all of the previous two seasons because of injuries.

Other than Murphy and Wilson, Jace Whittaker, Antonio Hamilton, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks and rookie free agent Darrell Baker Jr. make up the rest of the cornerback depth chart.

Kingsbury has also acknowledged that the team will "see what's out there" in terms of veteran cornerbacks.

What the Cardinals Can Expect from Marquise Brown

This will be Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's first mandatory minicamp session with the Cardinals. With DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Brown will be expected to take the No. 1 receiver role during that time. Kingsbury expects Brown to play both inside and outside, similar to former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk's role.

While Hopkins can still practice in training camp, the Cardinals have to be mindful of what the offense has to look like in almost one-third of their games. Maybe Antoine Wesley will receive outside opportunities across from A.J. Green with Brown and Rondale Moore in the two slot spots.

Brown attended the second week of OTAs — the same week that Murray participated. The Oklahoma connection will have the chance to get reps and find what is comfortable.

How First-Year Coach Matt Burke Can Lead the Defensive Line

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph oversees the whole defense. But 18-year NFL coach Matt Burke joins the staff as the new defensive line coach to replace Brentson Buckner. There's familiarity as Burke was the Miami Dolphins linebackers coach in 2016 with Joseph running the defense.

Without Chandler Jones, Burke is given a tough challenge. There's still talent such as outside linebacker Markus Golden, who led the team with 11 sacks in 2021, and when healthy, five-time Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt.

It will be interesting to see rookie outside linebackers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, both of whom were drafted in the third round. Don't forget about Dennis Gardeck, who posted seven sacks in 2020 and signed a three-year contract this offseason.

If the Cardinals don't add a cornerback, perhaps general manager Steve Keim will give Burke more support by adding another body to the defensive line room.

Testing the Rookies

When it all comes down to it, voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp are the most important for the rookies.

Aside from Thomas and Sanders, tight end Trey McBride, running back Keaontay Ingram, guard Lecitus Smith, cornerback Christian Matthew, linebacker Jesse Luketa and guard Marquis Hayes are the Cardinals draft choices.

Tight end Zach Ertz will be able to play with McBride, who told Dave Pasch that "he can be a guy that can help us this year" on The Dave Pasch Podcast.

Honorable mention - Can the Second-Year Players Blossom?

This is a new year for the 2021 Cardinals draft class — especially for linebacker Zaven Collins. The first-round linebacker has the ability to take a leap after the team released Jordan Hicks in March. Playing time got in the way for Collins and resulted in the rookie having four games with no defensive snaps.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore can also improve after nailing 54 receptions in 2021. While Moore showed flashes in the first five games of the 2021 season, averaging 54 receiving yards per game, he would eclipse 50 receiving yards only once after Week 5. He also missed the final three regular-season games due to an ankle injury.

Cornerback Marco Wilson will be given the chance to evolve after allowing a 129.8 passer rating, according to PFF.

Mandatory minicamp will be a chance to see how the second-year players are maturing and growing.