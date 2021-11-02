Cardinals Approach Opportunistic Slate in Schedule

The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to find momentum again heading toward their Week-12 bye.

The Arizona Cardinals are approaching a critical stretch in their 2021 schedule.

Arizona is tied for first place in the NFC West at 7-1, although it holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Rams.

Following the Cardinals' first loss of the season last Thursday to Green Bay, they no longer have the top seed in the NFC.

There are four teams with one loss in the conference including the Cardinals, Rams, Packers and Dallas Cowboys. While the season approaches its halfway point, the Cardinals begin a run against four teams that are at least three games behind them.

Sunday, they travel to face the 3-4 San Francisco 49ers before returning home to take on the 4-4 Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The Cardinals follow that with a road matchup against the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks, the bye week and then another away game at the 3-5 Chicago Bears.

That leads Arizona into its final stretch that includes games against the Rams and Cowboys, as well as the competitive Indianapolis Colts.



Not to say this month won't have its challenges.

The 49ers gave Arizona a fight in Week 5 and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's status for that matchup will have a great impact. Plus, Arizona is dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball.

But it's the only month-long span in which Arizona will not face a currently above-.500 team, an opportunity to get a leg up if the team can take advantage.

Of course, the Cardinals are not concerned with this, nor should they be.

Even on Tuesday, players stressed that next week is all they are fixated on.

"Right now we're focused on taking care of San Francisco and finding a way to get a win on the road, which in the division, in a hostile environment is a feat in itself," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "That's what we'll focus on and we'll worry about what has to happen after that.

"We can't get into to looking at what the playoff picture looks like, what the divisional playoff run looks like. We just got to handle one thing at a time and really execute at a very, very high level on Sunday."

Division games are featured more prominently in Arizona's schedule from here on out.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in NFC West games, and four of their final nine matchups are divisional, including two of the next three.

"Anytime you play division games, it's going to be ramped up a little bit, particularly in this division," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "So we will be prepared. I know we're hungry after Thursday."

The top tiebreaker between two teams in the division is head-to-head matchups, but if the Cardinals and Rams remain tied, the division record makes the difference if the Rams win in Week 14.