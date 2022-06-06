Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Continue To Dominate

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

With the start of the NFL season on the horizon, it's time to turn to the 2023 NFL Draft and get ready for a new class of rookies. We should see a considerable amount of quarterbacks be mentioned in the first round, unlike the 2022 NFL Draft. Skilled position players are also going to be the talk of the draft, which makes for a ton of excitement.

After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

3. Detroit Lions: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

5. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

10. Washington Commanders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

14. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

15. Miami Dolphins: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordan Addison, USC

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

32. Buffalo Bills: S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Selections

2022 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

Scouting Reports

NFL Mock Drafts

