2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Continue To Dominate
With the start of the NFL season on the horizon, it's time to turn to the 2023 NFL Draft and get ready for a new class of rookies. We should see a considerable amount of quarterbacks be mentioned in the first round, unlike the 2022 NFL Draft. Skilled position players are also going to be the talk of the draft, which makes for a ton of excitement.
After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!
1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
3. Detroit Lions: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
5. New York Jets: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
9. New York Giants: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
10. Washington Commanders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
14. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
15. Miami Dolphins: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jordan Addison, USC
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
23. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
32. Buffalo Bills: S Jalen Catalon, Arkansas