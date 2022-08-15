2023 NFL Mock Draft: Surprising Names Fall Out of First Round
With NFL preseason games underway, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be and where they could go in the first round.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.
1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
3. Seattle Seahawks: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
4. New York Jets: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
5. Detroit Lions: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
9. New York Giants: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): S JL Skinner, Boise State
13. Minnesota Vikings: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
16. Houston Texans (via CLE): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
17. New England Patriots: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
18. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama
27. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
29. Green Bay Packers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
32. Buffalo Bills: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M