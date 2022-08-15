Skip to main content
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Surprising Names Fall Out of First Round

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

With NFL preseason games underway, it's time to dive into the college football prospects that could make their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many prospects are going to be talked about as potential first-round players - now is the time to learn who those players could be and where they could go in the first round.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
-Click on the player to view their FREE scouting report.

1. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

3. Seattle Seahawks: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

4. New York Jets: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

5. Detroit Lions: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

9. New York Giants: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

10. Washington Commanders: TE Arik Gilbert, Georgia

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): S JL Skinner, Boise State

13. Minnesota Vikings: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

16. Houston Texans (via CLE): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

17. New England Patriots: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

18. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

19. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

25. Indianapolis Colts: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Brian Branch, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

29. Green Bay Packers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

32. Buffalo Bills: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

