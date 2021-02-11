Davis Mills - Quarterback Stanford Cardinals Scouting Report

DAVIS MILLS | Stanford | QB | #15 | rJr | 6031 | 220 | 4.87 | Duluth, GA | Greater Atlanta Christian | 10.21.98

Overview:

A slightly surprising early entrant into the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills has shown flashes of brilliance since taking over for fellow signal-caller K.J. Costello during the 2019 season. Blessed with outstanding size and baseline traits for the position, it’s easy to see why Mills was so heavily recruited coming out of Greater Atlanta Christian High School in Georgia. Mills certainly looks the part of a next level signal-caller, including having a tall well-built frame and rifle for an arm. Boasting a clean and easy delivery, Mills gets the football out of his hand quickly, remaining fundamentally sound while working through his progressions. His base is consistent and feet remain active, navigating the pocket with high efficiency while remaining in a proper throwing position. Mills plays with a fearless demeanor, staring down the barrel without a flinch. He has some of the most impressive touch down the field in the entire 2021 NFL Draft, dropping some excellent bucket throws outside the numbers. There is easy velocity working all levels of the field. Although Mills does his best work in structure, he has some underrated mobility to win outside of that structure in spurts. The biggest issue is Mills’ troubling lack of experience. The 2020 season offered a huge opportunity for a full slate of starting action, but an abbreviated PAC-12 season derailed that possibility. The tools are clearly there. With Mills’ combination of size, arm talent and potential, there is a reality where he could contend to be the fifth quarterback off the board based on talent.

Background:

Raised in the Atlanta, Ga., area. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Science, Technology & Society major. Redshirt. Played in one game as a freshman. Started six of eight games played as a sophomore. Parents are married. Sister played tennis at Tusculum. Sister played tennis at South Carolina. Enjoys playing golf. Played basketball in high school.

