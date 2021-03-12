Final roster set for Sunday’s HUB Football CAMP in San Diego

The roster is set for this weekend at the HUB Football Camp

The first HUB Football Camp of 2021, the creation of NFL power agent Don Yee, is set to take place this Sunday in San Diego and the final roster, featuring 57 NFL hopefuls, a number of whom have previous NFL experience, has been set.

“This is a great opportunity for these men to showcase their talents for NFL scouts and team personnel,” said Tom Goodhines, HUB Football’s senior vice president of player personnel.

More than 400 players registered to participate and it was a long and arduous process for the scouting department and coaching staff at HUB Football to select the top 57 prospects, who will have an opportunity to compete live in front of a number of professional scouts. According to event organizers, upwards of 10 NFL and CFL teams are expected to have scouts and personnel members live and in-person at the CAMP, while others will have an opportunity to view the film following the workouts.

Founded in 2019, this is the latest in a series of CAMPs hosted by HUB Football. Thus far, 155 players have participated in the OTA-style workouts and those players have signed a total of 54 pro contracts with the various leagues (NFL, CFL and XFL included), and 18 have signed contracts with NFL teams.

In addition to NFL and CFL scouts who will be in attendance, independent evaluators David Turner (former NFL scout, CFL and AFL executive) and Ric Serritella (NFLPA Bowl advance scout) will be providing third-party scouting analysis to all 32 NFL teams.

Recently hired tight ends coach at Cal-Berkeley, Geep Chryst, has brought together a coaching staff that features more than 100 years of combined NFL and college coaching experience. The group includes former NFL signal-caller Seneca Wallace as QBs coach and former first-round pick out of Florida State, Marvin Jones, as LBs coach.

Below is the official 57-man roster for Sunday’s HUB Football CAMP in San Diego

OFFENSE

Pos/Name/College

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson: Has spent time with eight NFL teams and two CFL teams.

QB Josh Love, San Jose State: MWC Offensive Player of the Year (2019); spent time with LA Rams (2020).

QB Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock: Harlon Hill Trophy Winner in 2019; rocket arm.

QB David Cornwell, Alabama: Recent Spring League (TSL) participant; attended Alabama and North Carolina State.

QB Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech: Two-year starter for the Hokies; transferred from Kansas.

QB Chad Kanoff, Princeton: Has spent time with three NFL teams as well as in the XFL.

RB Brian Burt, Fresno State: Speedster converting from wide receiver to running back.

RB Tre King, Texas Tech: Elusive size/speed back with multi-faceted skill-set.

RB Darius Clark, Newberry: Triple threat skill-set; run, catch, block.

FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State: Traditional bruiser back; Swiss-Army-Knife’ Class of 2020.

WR Devin Ross, Colorado: Former member of New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

WR Joel Blumenthal, SW Oklahoma State: Former QB who played in CFL; timed 4.50 forty.

WR La’Michael Pettway, Iowa State: Former Arkansas transfer with great size and length.

WR Frank Stephens, Northern Colorado: Former member of San Francisco 49ers.

WR Charlie Jones, American: Former member of Minnesota Vikings; basketball convert.

WR Jordan McCray, Oklahoma State: Lengthy target; 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl invite.

WR Brandon Arconado, Washington State: NFL rookie camp invite and three-time All-Pac 12.

WR Cedric Byrd, Hawaii: Over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons at Hawaii.

WR Delvon Hardaway, Fresno State: Top performer from The Spring League (San Antonio).

WR Cameron Lewis, Tarleton State: Converted JUCO basketball standout; 2020 Podyum MVP.

TE Matthew Wilkerson, Edward Water: Has started at TE and DE; weight fluctuates between 255-300.

TE Luke Sellers, South Dakota State: Spent five weeks with Detroit Lions in 2020.

TE Jonathan Kanda, Marist: Raw athlete, projected H-back who was shut out of 2020 pro day.

TE De’Quan Hampton, USC: Former member of Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Wildcats (XFL).

TE Andrew Reinkemeyer, South Alabama: Kansas City Chiefs rookie invite.

TE Graham Adomitis, Princeton: Ivy League standout; team captain.

OL Cedrick Lang, UTEP: Long, converted basketball player; tackle who has spent time with six NFL teams.

OL Ulrick John, Georgia State: Tackle has spent time with six NFL teams; 2014 seventh-round pick.

OL Kenny Thomas, Louisville: Chicago Bears minicamp invite.

OL Travis Vornkahl, West Texas A&M: Has spent time with three NFL teams and Hamilton of CFL.

OL Erick Browne, Merrimack: Center who played in 2020 Tropical Bowl and Gridiron Showcase.

OL Shaquille Morris, Wichita State: Spent past two years playing basketball in Japan; convert.

K Brandon Aubrey, Notre Dame: Selected in first round of MLS SuperDraft.

K Haden Hoggarth, Boise State: All-Mountain West standout performer.

K Billy Deane, Shippensburg: Has served as a kicker, punter and holder.

K Nick Jaworski, Mississippi State: Semi-pro experience with a reputation for deep-kick accuracy.

K Tadhg Leader, Lindenwood: USA Rugby team member; a natural boot.

K Erick Ruiz, Adams State: NFL Draft Class of 2020.

DEFENSE

Pos/Name/College

DE Jamell Garcia-Williams, UAB: Signed as UDFA with 49ers in 2019; played XFL in 2020.

DE Ade Aruna, Tulane: A member of two NFL teams, with multiple NFL workouts; raw athlete.

DE Allen Edwards, Pittsburgh: Transfer from Dean College; tryout with San Francisco 49ers.

DE Ahmad Gooden, Samford: Has spent time with three NFL teams; two-time All-SoCon first-team.

DE Prince Unaegbu, Pace: Invited to New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers minicamps.

LB Koby Quansah, Duke: Lacks prototype size; All-ACC standout and 2020 NFLPA Bowl invite.

LB Ethan Aguayo, San Jose State: Athletic run/pass defender; 2020 draft eligible (no pro day).

LB Gary McCrae, Louisville: Special teams dynamo who stood out at recent pro workout.

LB Nigel Harris, South Florida: Has appeared on NFL active roster for four different franchises.

LB Quentin Poling, Ohio: Miami Dolphins seventh round pick (2017)

LB Ejodamen Ejiya, North Texas: Signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore Ravens.

LB Gabriel Sewell, Nevada: Brother of Penei Sewell; two uncles played in NFL; had five NFL workouts.

CB Dakari Monroe, San Jose State: Spent time with Kansas City Chiefs and Edmonton Eskimos.

CB Jalin Burrell, New Mexico: Spent time with Kansas City Chiefs and Toronto Argonauts.

CB Prince Charles Iworah, Western Kentucky: Spent time with four NFL teams; sub-4.4 speed.

CB Kyree Woods, San Diego State: Class of 2020, suffered season-ending ACL injury as senior.

S LaDarius Wiley, Vanderbilt: Defender who can play nickelback or safety; spent time with Tennessee Titans.

S Lamont McPhatter, California (PA): FCS standout; two-time first-team All-American.

S Keenan Black, Delaware State: Former starting quarterback; converted to safety as a senior.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football has partnered with NFL Draft Bible to provide all 32 NFL teams footage of the workout, ensure verified measurements, conduct player interviews and provide real-time performance evaluations.

For questions or more information, player representatives can contact HUB Football’s Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Goodhines by email at tgoodhines@hubfootball.com or by phone/text at (213) 220-1871.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.