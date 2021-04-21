Aaron Banks - Offensive Guard Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

AARON BANKS | Notre Dame | OG | #69 | rJr | 6053 | 338 | Alameda, CA | El Cerrito

Overview:

Banks, a two-and-a-half-year starter at left guard, was an anchor for success on Fighting Irish teams over that time span. He is terrific in pass protection; his sets are clean and he can gain depth as well as mirror rushers. His hand placement is consistently on point and he can reset and replace them like clockwork. His anchor shuts down power rushes, and he plays wide enough to box in rushers. Banks creates movement in the run game with his leg drive, thanks to his strength as he is able to twist and uproot opponents. He is not dynamic in space when asked to pull, but he has the mobility required to reach the second level on combo blocks as he is quick out of his stance. Occasional plays over his toes, which makes him susceptible to getting pulled. Banks projects as a starting guard early in his NFL career. His pass blocking should translate well and he will also add value as a run blocker. Teams will want to keep him in condensed spaces where he is best, limiting his upside in certain schemes.

Background:

Raised in the Oakland, California area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Film, Television & Theatre major. Started 6 of 13 games played as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Earned All-America honors in 2020, including first-team nods from the AFCA and Associated Press.

