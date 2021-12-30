NFL Draft Profile: Abram Smith, Running Back, Baylor University Bears

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 221

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Abilene, TX

Abilene High School

Abram Smith Baylor University

Bears

One-Liner:

Abram Smith has a solid build and is a one cut type of runner that excels in a zone blocking scheme

Pros:

Abram Smith shows a good understanding of inside and outside zone run concepts. Good size and build and when he builds up speed will punish defenders. Reads leverage of defenders and blocks on zone runs with very good decisiveness and vision to see the big picture. Solid short area burst and foot quickness with solid overall footwork on zone runs. Feels comfortable on tosses when he can make one cut and get up field. He is a one cut style runner. Former linebacker that runs hard and is not afraid of contact. Usually falls forward and picks up an extra yard or so. Routinely drops his shoulders to finish runs. Makes guys miss in the open field by opening his hips and changning up his aiming points. Stays square when working on zone runs. Smooth hands out of the backfield and will catch the ball away from his frame. Willing pass protector showing off his physical toughness. Has the traits to make an impact on special teams.

Cons:

Very little experience working on gap scheme runs and is still learning the position. He can run out of control at times and goes down on first contact too often. Needs work on patience and letting blocks develop. He doesn’t know how to manipulate second level defenders by pressing the LOS. Lacks explosiveness and big play speed to break long runs.

Summary:

Abram Smithprojects to be a backup at the next level. He wins with physical toughness, vision, and decisiveness. Lack of explosiveness and contact balance are big problems. Will make an impact on third downs and on special teams. With more experience he could develop into a solid back.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.6/7.5

