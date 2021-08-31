NFL Draft Profile: Andre Anthony, Defensive End, LSU Tigers
#3
Pos: DE
Ht: 6040
Wt: 251
DOB: 11/21/96
Eligible: 2022
New Orleans, LA
Edna Karr High School
Andre Anthony
LSU Tigers
Pros:
Leinweber: The defensive end is frequently reduced inside by the Tigers. When able to extend, Anthony gains inside hand positioning and pulls to disengage from tight ends. As a pass rusher, he can win the outside shoulder with a club rip move. Anthony possesses above-average burst from a two-point stance. He turns the corner, being willing to go the long way around, eventually getting home on deep drops.
Cons:
Leinweber: A below-average first step gives tackles time to set. Anthony is unable to protect his frame from the punches of tackles and does not attack the frame of tackles himself, causing him to get latched onto, controlled or finished. Failing to drive blockers, Anthony does not possess a power rush. In the run game, he gets sealed on the perimeter. Opponents are able to enforce their will on him due to a lack of play strength. An eagerness to get upfield causes him to be out of position. Anthony is slow to read the mesh point.
Summary:
Leinweber: Experienced defensive end that is best from a two-point stance, possessing above-average burst. Anthony can turn a wide corner at the top of the rush. He lacks a power rush aspect to his game and blockers consistently enforce their will on him. Anthony projects as a camp invite who is unlikely to make a practice squad due to his limitations.
One-Liners
Leinweber: Experienced defensive end who lacks play strength and the required athleticism to make up for it.
Grades
Current Player Value/Potential Player Value
Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.4
