NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Ogletree, Tight End, Youngstown State Penguins

#81

Pos: TE

Ht: 6053

Wt: 256

Hand: 958

Arm: 3300

Wing: 8118

DOB: 7/28/1998

Hometown: Dayton, OH

High School: Northridge

Andrew Ogletree

Youngstown State Penguins

One-Liner:

Big tight end, who lacks the athleticism and overall upside to be a contributor at the next level.

Pros:

The size Ogletree possesses is the first thing that stands out on tape. Especially against FCS players, he towers over defenders and that overall height should still be a major strength to Ogletree’s game at the next level. His length is also very impressive as well. With his height and length, Ogletree’s catch radius will allow him to pluck balls out of the air and away from defenders. For a bigger tight end, Ogletree has solid quickness. He is good at getting at breaking down at the top of his route. Ogletree possesses the traits to be a really good checkdown option at the next level. As a blocker, Ogletree uses his length to attach to defenders and drive them out of the play. Even though his play strength isn’t great, his length makes up for it.

Cons:

In terms of explosion off the line of scrimmage, Ogletree is extremely slow. He has build up speed but it takes too long for him to get going. Ogletree’s play strength is severely lacking. He gets away with it at the FCS level but making the jump to the next level, Ogletree will need to increase his play strength significantly. At the collegiate level, Ogletree had issues with drops and missed a lot of opportunities because of it. Athletically, there isn’t a ton there on film. There are a lot of times where Ogletree looks lost on the field. He lacks spatial awareness in the passing game and never seems to find defenders when blocking in space.

Summary:

The height and length Ogletree possesses warrants a look from an NFL team. He flashes some ability as a receiver and with added play strength could be an adequate blocker. With that being said, Ogletree is a laboring athlete, who struggles with drops and didn’t really stand out against FCS competition. He is a camp body, who could be a practice squad player.

Grade:

6th Round