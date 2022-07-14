NFL Draft Profile: A.T. Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

#9

Pos: WR

Ht: 6041

Wt: 212

DOB: 10/26/1999

Hometown: Lake Worth, FL

High School: Park Vista Community

Eligibility: 2023

A.T. Perry

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

One-Liner:

A supersized X receiver, Perry utilizes his tangibles to create explosive plays on the regular.

Evaluation:

An extended physique that carries a lean musculature. Primary alignment is at the boundary x position. Has the skillset and body type that defines this role. Uses hesitation in his releases to stifle defensive backs in press coverage, exploiting them for big plays over the top. Shows flash off the line into upfield separation. Wins at the top of his route with nuances like head fakes and physicality through his frame. Soft, reliable, hands that are evident in multiple arrays. Works the middle of the field, back shoulder passes and at the apex of the catch point with strong hands. . Awareness both in spatial and circumstantial situations is obvious. Knows where the boundary is on routes near the sideline and works back to the ball on return routes. Strength and subtlety garner him yards after the catch. Will work both as a stalk and seal blocker, showing competitiveness should he miss an assignment even in the run game. Quality speed for his body type but not elite as he's been tackled from behind on big plays. A tad stiff even given his frame, showing a lack of snap or fluidity when asked to switch body positions. Will need to refine his route techniques as he often is more of a threat against man coverage, with some viability in zone. Perry is the receiver that vertical shot teams will covet. His size, ball tracking and movement skills are impressive. If he can show more looseness while enhancing his route prowess, look for Perry to rise up boards.

Grade:

2nd Round

Quotes:

“Two WR names I don’t see much on “watch lists” for next years draft are A.T. Perry from Wake Forest and Cedric Tillman from Tennessee. These guys are big, fast and highly talented.”

Greg Gabriel via Twitter, Former NFL Director of Scouting

Background:

A.T. Perry is an athletic wide receiver from Lake Worth, Florida. Before the 2022 season has kicked off, Perry was 2022 Second Team All American and First Team All ACC. Including those awards in 2022, Perry was a Semifinalist for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in the country. He began his career at Wake Forest playing in nine games and getting in the end zone once as a freshman. Perry was a three star recruit, and team captain coming out of high school. He was an excellent football player and basketball player at Park Vista Community High School. Born October 26, 1999 to Carlton and Chasity Prescott, Perry is currency Majoring in Communications at Wake Forest