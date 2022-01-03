NFL Draft Profile: Bamidele Olaseni, Offensive Tackle, Utah Utes

#77

Pos: OT

Ht: 6080

Wt: 330

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

London, England

Garden City Community College

Bamidele Olaseni University of Utah

Utes

One-Liner:

A mammoth of a prospect, Olaseni lacks the skill set to be anything more than a practice squad player right now, but there is some intrigue because of his size.

Pros:

When looking at what Olaseni brings to the table, the first thing that stands out is his size. At 6080 330 pounds, Olaseni is a mammoth out on the field. He is a really good athlete for his size too. Olaseni has solid movement skills, especially when it comes to his feet. He is quick out of his stance, helping prevent speed rushers from winning the outside track against him. In pass protection, Olaseni flashes solid balance, and he uses his length to disrupt pass rushers. His play strength is good enough in combination with his unbelievably long arms to hold his own against power rushers. As a run blocker, Olaseni has excellent flashes. He does a good job of latching on and redirecting defenders. His size can overwhelm defenders and make it difficult for them to get to the ball carrier.

Cons:

Right now, Olaseni is still a work in progress. He lacks experience, and that shows up on tape. When asked to get to the second level or work in space, Olaseni consistently looks lost. He struggles to identify defenders at the second level and is usually a half step late in pass protection. He is forced to utilize his big frame to make up for defenses in terms of his technique too. Olaseni’s hand placement is all over the place, and he’ll whiff at times when trying to make contact with defenders because of it. Olaseni hasn’t figured out how to stop inside moves in pass protection. His reaction time and understanding of the game prevent him from countering them.

Summary:

Teams looking to take a flier on a developmental tackle will like Olaseni. He has the size, arm length, and lack of experience that will intrigue teams. With that being said, there is a lot of work to be done. Even with his athleticism, there are a lot of mental lapses in his game, and his technique is far from adequate. Olaseni projects as a practice squad player, but the lack of versatility will make it hard for him to make a roster early on.

Background:

Bamidele Olaseni is the son of Benson and Yvette Olaseni. He has three siblings, a brother and two sisters. His brother, Gabriel, plays professional basketball overseas. Gabriel played college basketball at Iowa and was Big Ten 6th Man of the Year in 2015. Bamidele is originally from London, England. Football was limited in London, but he found ways to play, such as recreational leagues. Before arriving at Utah, Olaseni played for the U19 London Blitz, who was a part of the British American Football Association. He also played for Garden City SS, where he was named an All-American as a sophomore. Olaseni decided to take his talent to America and many collegiate teams were intrigued. He was 247’s number nine JUCO prospect and ESPN’s number 15 JUCO prospect. Olaseni had offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Tennesse, and Nebraska but chose Utah because of the relationships he developed in Salt Lake City. In 2019, his first year at Utah, Olaseni played 19 snaps. He took a redshirt year, before only playing special teams in 2020 for the Utes. 2021 was a breakout season for Olaseni, as he started ten games at left tackle for Utah and played in a total of 12 games. He was named second-team All-Pac 12 for his efforts.

Quotable:

"There's a reason I love this sport and it's because I literally get to fight people every single day, every single week. Like I can hit guys directly in the chest, run through the opponent's face, put him in the ground, put him in the dirt, not get a flag for it and then be congratulated for it, is just the best feeling in the world."-Bamidele Olaseni on why he loves football.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.7/6.4

