NFL Draft Profile: Bumper Pool, Linebacker, Arkansas Razorbacks

Bumper Pool

Arkansas Razorbacks

#10

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 229

40: 4.68

DOB: 9/18/1999

Hometown: Lucas, TX

High School: Lovejoy

Eligibility: Lovejoy

One-Liner:

A traditional stacked backer that can sniff out the run or be deployed as an off-ball Blitzer.

Evaluation:

Typical frame for a standup linebacker. Can side-step lineman with a strong dip and rip technique. Sniffs out screens appropriately and will make plays on the ball carrier. Show the propensity to diagnose, trigger and wrap up multiple times on film. Has shown he's capable of handling backs in man coverage when leaking into the flat or on rail routes, forcing pass breakups. Don't want him holding the edge. Too many open-field tackle misses. Seldom squares up and will overrun and allow cutbacks. Much of this is due to a lack of bend and fluidity required to quickly change direction. Labors when asked to open and run with sub-par burst. Sets himself up to be finished. Pool will find the ball and make plays as desired, but his inability to move efficiently is what limits his current projection. Suring up his health and testing well could change that, however.

Grade:

UDFA