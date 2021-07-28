NFL Draft Profile: Cain Madden, Offensive Guard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#62

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 313

DOB: 12/23/96

Eligible: 2022

South Webster, OH

Minford High School

Cain Madden

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Pros:

Ezring: Technically sound prospects are often praised for their floors. Cain Madden excels thanks, in large part, to his consistent technique. In pass protection, the 31-game starter plays with consistent gap discipline and proper weight distribution. Upon entering engagement, Madden has a clear understanding of leverage and hand technique. The decorated lineman repeatedly attacks with a low pad level and keeps his hands inside to maximize power. Further, he is able to compensate for his relatively short arms by fighting hands. The Thundering Herd guard’s hand placement also enhances his anchor. Similarly, Madden’s wide base maximizes his anchor. Moreover, the talented blocker’s functional grip strength improved as the 2020 season progressed. As a result, he sustained blocks at a higher rate. Madden also succeeds due to his sufficient athleticism. He has adequate movement skills to climb or pull and lead block in the box. The 2020 breakout player is an extremely active run blocker who regularly engages two or more defenders in a given play. He can typically mirror defenders in enclosed spaces and has loose enough hips to hinge and seal defenders. Additionally, Madden has impressive upper body strength which allows him to displace or control defenders with his first punch. Madden also has notable leg drive to walk defenders back and manage distance. Finally, the experienced lineman consistently shows the awareness to pick up delayed blitzers and stunts.

Cons:

Ezring: While experience and technique are undeniably valuable, players struggle to carve out a role in the NFL without high-level athletic traits. Unfortunately, Madden’s movement skills and power may not translate to the next level. He lacks linear and lateral burst and does not have notable long speed. He, likewise, struggles against defenders with quick first steps. The accomplished lineman also struggles to engage and sustain blocks outside the tackles. Further, Madden does not have standout lower body strength. As a result, his heavy hands displace both his opponent and himself. His somewhat limited anchor allows defenders to control him upon engagement. He also straightens his legs in engagement which limits his ability to drive his legs. Even at the college level, Madden was not a consistent people-mover. Additionally, the Thundering Herd guard has short arms. He, therefore, allows hands to his frame and fails to control defenders consistently. Madden’s short arms also leave him susceptible to hand moves. What’s more, his limited length precludes him from managing distance and allows defenders to stack and shed, bench press and replace or window him. Similarly, Madden rarely latches on with his first shot - especially early in the 2020 season. Consequently, he fails to sustain blocks on a play-to-play basis.

Summary:

Ezring: A player whose appeal is built upon his technique and experience, Cain Madden has several promising traits. Although his leg drive, understanding of leverage and hand technique compensate for some of his shortcomings, his limited length and athleticism may be deleterious to his NFL projection. Madden projects as a reliable backup and possible starter.

Background:

Born December 23rd, 1996, Cain Madden had a strong career at Minford High School in Ohio. The talented lineman was named All-Ohio twice and played in the North-South All-Star Classic. Madden was also a standout in track and field. He holds Minford’s second-best mark in the shot put throw and the school’s third-best showing in discus throw. Despite his level of play in high school, Madden was not offered a scholarship to play football at Marshall. Instead, he was an invited walk-on. The Thundering Herd guard earned his scholarship in 2018 after finding the field to replace the team’s injured starter. The accomplished guard, nicknamed “Dumptruck,” has since been a standout player at Marshall. In 2019, Madden was awarded the Marshall Offensive Gridiron Gladiator Award. This honor, given by the coaching staff, recognizes the player “who is most relentless and gives his everything all of the time.” In the same year, Madden was named Conference USA Second-Team. In 2020, the talented lineman built upon his already impressive resume. He played in and started all but one game (Middle Tennessee State). For his 2020 performance, Madden was named Conference USA First-Team, Pro Football Focus First-Team All-American, Walter Camp 2nd Team All-American and AP Second Team All-American. He was also Pro Football Focus’s top-ranked guard in 2020. Madden transferred to Notre Dame between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

One-Liners

Ezring: Although limited by his length and all-around athleticism, Cain Madden has the experience and technique to contribute at the next level. He has spot-starter upside.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.2 / 7.8