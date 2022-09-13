NFL Draft Profile: Chris Autman-Bell, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Golden Gophers

#7

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 200

Hand: 948

Arm: 3038

Wing: 7400

40: 4.50

DOB: 3/31/1999

Hometown: Kankakee, IL

High School: Bishop McNamara

Eligibility: 2023

Chris Autman-Bell

Minnesota Golden Gophers

One-Liner:

A receiver that can stretch the field with athleticism and technique, Autman-Bell has a well-rounded skillset.

Evaluation:

Terrific build for the position with adequate length and noted musculature. Has played in both tight alignments and outside the numbers as a slot and X receiver. Used as a kick and punt returner. Team has an emphasis to get the ball in his hands early and often. Route runner extraordinaire with technique in his releases, head fakes, throttles, and route pacings. Sets defenders up with route stems that attack leverage or double moves that get corners to bite and create over-the-top separation. Handles physicality both at the line of scrimmage and top of the route. Strong hands that catch the football in traffic and at the apex of goal-line fades. Natural mismatch in the slot if guarded by a safety. Will press their toes and win deep on inside go routes. Reacts to underthrown balls accordingly, getting his hands up late to avoid pass breakups. No use as a blocker. Misses his assignment frequently between poor hand usage or missed strikes. What you see is what you get in regard to yards after the catch. Doesn't break a lot of tackles and lacks functional short-area quickness and agility. Tends to hesitate with the ball in the air, mistiming his jump. Autman-Bell has many desirable traits with considerable upside. His ability to separate vertically with athleticism or underneath with his route running will contribute to a solid resume come the draft.

Grade:

4th Round

Background:

Chris Autman-Bell has been an excellent player for Minnesota where during his career, has played in forty four games and has had over seventeen hundred yards and twelve touchdowns. In his freshman season in 2018, after redshirting in 2017, he started in nine of the thirteen games and had close to four hundred fifty receiving yards. Autman-Bell went to Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, Illinois and as a junior had over eight hundred receiving yards. Chris Autman-Bell is the son of Reggie Bell and Tawone Autman and has four brothers and six sisters.